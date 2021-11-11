WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at CIBC

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of WELL Health Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of WELL Health Technologies to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

OTCMKTS:WLYYF traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,532. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

