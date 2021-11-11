Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target to $145.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

PNFP stock opened at $99.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $103.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,329 shares of company stock valued at $15,719,859. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,778,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,827 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,695,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after purchasing an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,217,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,521,000 after purchasing an additional 137,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

