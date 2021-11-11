Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,543,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,946 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $272,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,032,000 after buying an additional 139,008 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,401,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,972,000 after purchasing an additional 61,874 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,961,000 after purchasing an additional 36,434 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 516,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,954,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 117,010 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.89 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.86 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.