Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 18.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,215,999 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 270,876 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $250,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,667,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,895 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $217,011,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after purchasing an additional 724,435 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 79.3% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,384 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $287,476,000 after purchasing an additional 616,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 104.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 935,518 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $192,455,000 after purchasing an additional 477,585 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,810,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total value of $526,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,723 shares of company stock valued at $35,219,787 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.44.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $214.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.03 and a 200-day moving average of $203.27. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $142.70 and a 52 week high of $228.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.