Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 243,079 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,731,874 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 243,079 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $311,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $288,359,000 after buying an additional 358,584 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 478.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 136,522 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,673,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

EOG opened at $94.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.63. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.03. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.12 and a twelve month high of $98.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.