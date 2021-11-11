Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 417,883 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,875,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 417,883 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $263,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13,993.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMC stock opened at $165.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.13 and its 200 day moving average is $148.60. The stock has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $171.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

