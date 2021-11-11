West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-5.540-$-3.880 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.57 billion-$9.91 billion.

West Japan Railway stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.45. West Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $63.98.

WJRYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised West Japan Railway from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Japan Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

