WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,574 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in WestRock were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,498 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth $69,936,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth $59,496,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 36.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,002,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,027,000 after buying an additional 1,069,295 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 85.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,178,000 after buying an additional 841,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

WRK stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $52.44. WestRock has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.94%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

