Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at C$27.28 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of C$14.68 and a 52 week high of C$28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is presently 44.05%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.