Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will report $2.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.89 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public reported sales of $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $9.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.45 billion to $9.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WLTW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.59.

Shares of WLTW opened at $231.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.57. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $197.63 and a one year high of $271.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 23.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 119,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $17,967,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

