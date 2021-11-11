Wing (WING) Market Capitalization Achieves $40.01 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. During the last seven days, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00073804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00073915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00097445 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,718.15 or 0.07263330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,936.84 or 0.99966581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00041199 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.