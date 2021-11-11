Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stake Cut by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,727 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,272 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,080,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,135,000 after purchasing an additional 214,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,579,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,268,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTFC. Truist raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WTFC opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $94.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average is $78.32.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

