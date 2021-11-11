WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Shares Down 0.8%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.47 and last traded at $38.47. Approximately 127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.78.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund stock. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 7.80% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.