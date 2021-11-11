WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.66

Shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.66 and traded as low as $49.40. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $49.59, with a volume of 17,250 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.66.

Get WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 14.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 68,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.