Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.22

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.22 and traded as high as $19.25. Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 38,316 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRWSY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wm Morrison Supermarkets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.7612 dividend. This is an increase from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.