Woodcoin Price Up 7% Over Last Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $752,907.47 and $70,118.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,238.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,748.14 or 0.07278092 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.35 or 0.00409800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $679.10 or 0.01040950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00087931 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.51 or 0.00410046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.30 or 0.00273305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00227130 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.