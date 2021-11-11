Woodline Partners LP Acquires Shares of 200,000 Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.29% of Gores Holdings VII at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSEV. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

GSEV stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85.

