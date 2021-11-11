Woodline Partners LP Cuts Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Woodline Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,895 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,592.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,679.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,596.14. The stock has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,001.40 and a beta of 1.41. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,262.38 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,898.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,022.53.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.