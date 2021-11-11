Woodline Partners LP Invests $2.31 Million in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 2,841.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 109,650.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $292,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $9,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $424,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,571 shares of company stock valued at $740,562 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMTI opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.09 million, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

