Woodline Partners LP Purchases 28,274 Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)

Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 924,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,274 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Venus Concept were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,525,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 29.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,629 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 24,263 shares during the period. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of VERO stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Venus Concept Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 74.67%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO).

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.