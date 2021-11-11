Woodline Partners LP Purchases Shares of 350,000 Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARTAU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,880,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,427,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,450,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,956,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,241,000.

Shares of ARTAU opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Artisan Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07.

Artisan Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

