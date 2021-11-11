Woodline Partners LP Sells 13,138 Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Woodline Partners LP trimmed its holdings in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,138 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.57% of JOANN worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter worth about $156,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOANN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $11.16 on Thursday. JOANN Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. JOANN’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

In other news, SVP Robert Will bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

