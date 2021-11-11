Woodward (WWD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect Woodward to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:WWD traded down $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $118.32. 2,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,859. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. Woodward has a 12 month low of $97.87 and a 12 month high of $130.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

In related news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.43.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

