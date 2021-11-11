Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WKHS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,577,000 after acquiring an additional 136,579 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WKHS traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,149,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,366,160. The company has a market capitalization of $880.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 24.46 and a quick ratio of 21.65. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

