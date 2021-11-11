Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:WKHS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.95. 63,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,390,120. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $861.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.54.

Several equities analysts have commented on WKHS shares. Cowen cut their price target on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Workhorse Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399,402 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.54% of Workhorse Group worth $31,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

