Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:WKHS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.95. 63,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,390,120. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $861.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.54.
Several equities analysts have commented on WKHS shares. Cowen cut their price target on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
