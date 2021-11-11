WorkQuest Token Trading Down 15.6% Over Last Week (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 11th. WorkQuest Token has a total market cap of $853,207.43 and approximately $15,445.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0542 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00054176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.10 or 0.00225200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00091653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WorkQuest Token Profile

WorkQuest Token is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,732,845 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorkQuest Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WorkQuest Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

