Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $55.75

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.75 and last traded at $55.75, with a volume of 2760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.66 and a 200-day moving average of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

