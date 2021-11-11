Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $55.75

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.75 and last traded at $55.75, with a volume of 2760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.99.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

