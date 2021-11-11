Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,533 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in NOV by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in NOV by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in NOV by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 417,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in NOV by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in NOV by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

