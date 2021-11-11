Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $945,000 Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 72.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 519.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $81.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average of $79.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.84 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $41.09 and a twelve month high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

HES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

