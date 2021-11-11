Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,213,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,624,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSY. Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.58.

BSY stock opened at $57.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 112.12, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.09. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.42.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $2,757,448.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

