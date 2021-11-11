Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,120 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 109,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 92,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 45,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $97.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.61.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

