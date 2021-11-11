Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Makes New $705,000 Investment in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,511,000 after buying an additional 50,490 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 115,470.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 275.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,284,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,982,000 after buying an additional 942,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 97.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after buying an additional 28,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

NYSE PKG opened at $135.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $125.11 and a 52 week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

