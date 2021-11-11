Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,261 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 27,887 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,789,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,326,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

MLCO opened at $11.13 on Thursday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLCO shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

