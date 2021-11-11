Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 110,223 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 87.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,223 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 79,504.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares during the period. One01 Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,298,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,661,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 335,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,410,000 after buying an additional 193,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1,981.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 77,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $115.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.89. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.