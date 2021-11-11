Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 126,775 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 95.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 126,775 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 241.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 201,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 33.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,990,000 after purchasing an additional 19,086 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH stock opened at $231.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.97. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $246.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 201.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.80, for a total value of $6,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,619 shares of company stock worth $21,104,401 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.95.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

