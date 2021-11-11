Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 13,611 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 92.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,611 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 54.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,001,773. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.42.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $605.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $85.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $606.92. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $410.00 and a 1-year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

