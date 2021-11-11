WPP (LON:WPP) Upgraded to Buy at Shore Capital

WPP (LON:WPP) was upgraded by Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,330 ($17.38) price target on WPP in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on WPP from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,190 ($15.55) price target on WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,160.89 ($15.17).

LON WPP opened at GBX 1,107 ($14.46) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 998.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 984.46. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 715.21 ($9.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,108.72 ($14.49). The company has a market capitalization of £13.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

