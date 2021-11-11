WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.69

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.69 and traded as high as C$21.83. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$21.77, with a volume of 1,468,606 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WIR.U. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$18.25 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector peform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TD Securities restated a “tender” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.81.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.39. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

