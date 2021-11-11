WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.69

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.69 and traded as high as C$21.83. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$21.77, with a volume of 1,468,606 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on WIR.U. CIBC cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$18.25 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector peform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TD Securities reiterated a “tender” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.81.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.