WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSPOF. Scotiabank raised their target price on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.40.

WSP Global stock opened at $141.00 on Wednesday. WSP Global has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $141.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.11.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

