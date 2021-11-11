Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 127,537.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,406 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 740.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $85.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.67.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

