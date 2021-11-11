Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 251.01% and a negative return on equity of 298.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

XERS traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 162,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,138. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $137.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.39. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $7.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 97.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

XERS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

