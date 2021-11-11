Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.25

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 4143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

XPOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.81.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John P. Meloun acquired 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at $875,782.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler acquired 18,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,182,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,393,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.