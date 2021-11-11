XYO Price Tops $0.0744 (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 11th. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0744 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $955.43 million and $142.12 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XYO has traded up 57.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00054057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.46 or 0.00224719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00091917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official website for XYO is xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

