Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 4,215 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG stock traded up $16.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $359.64. 12,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,586. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 129.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.03.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.50, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,011,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,174 shares of company stock worth $17,202,708 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.26.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.