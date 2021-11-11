Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 158.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises 0.5% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $806.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $4.64 on Thursday, hitting $705.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,891. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $585.45 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $734.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $725.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

