Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises about 0.8% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $359.23. 4,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

