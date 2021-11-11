Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,827,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,726,000 after acquiring an additional 122,658 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 38,761.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689,924 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 23.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,039,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,038,000 after acquiring an additional 152,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.39. 11,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,460. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.50. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CERN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

