Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 11,927 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Capital International Investors raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 79.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,539,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,376 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,610 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 146.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,803,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,379 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $85,821,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BAM. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

NYSE:BAM traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.28. 38,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,759. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.28. The company has a market cap of $97.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 29.55%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

